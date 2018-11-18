Through the first 12 weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top-10 teams in the nation in 17 different statistical categories and leads the nation in five of those categories.

The Aggies are first nationally in drives less than one minute (24), kickoff returns (29.96 yards per return), passes intercepted (18), non-offensive touchdowns (10) and defensive touchdowns (six).

Utah State is averaging 49.3 points per game to rank second in the nation behind Oklahoma (49.5 ppg). USU is also first in the MW and 11th in the nation in total offense (498.6 ypg), second in the MW and fourth in the nation in sacks allowed with eight (0.73 ppg), third in the MW and 13th in the nation in completion percentage (.675), third in the MW and 15th in the nation in passing efficiency (156.8), third in the MW and 26th in the nation in rushing offense (216.5 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 22nd in the nation in passing offense (282.1 ypg).

The Aggies are third in the MW and 18th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 47.0 (70-149), and they are first in the MW and fourth in the nation with a fourth down conversion percentage of 71.4 (5-7).

Defensively, Utah State ranks second in the Mountain West and 16th in the nation with an average of 7.6 tackles for loss per game. The Aggies are second in the MW and 20th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (112.3), third in the MW and 33rd in the nation in scoring defense (22.1 ppg), third in the MW and 42nd in the nation in sacks with 27 (2.45 pg), sixth in the MW and 50th in the nation in total defense (373.7 ypg), sixth in the MW and 71st in the nation in passing defense (233.7 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 42nd in the nation in rushing defense (140.0 ypg).

Utah State’s defense is also averaging 5.7 three-and-outs per game to rank seventh in the nation, and it ranks fourth in the MW and 26th in the nation in third down conversion percentage allowed at 33.5 (61-182).

Utah State has forced 28 turnovers (18 interceptions, 10 fumbles) this year to rank second in the nation behind Ohio (29). USU is also tied for first in the nation with Maryland with 18 interceptions, is third in the MW and 18th in the nation with 10 fumble recoveries and is second in the MW and fifth in the nation in turnover margin (+1.18).

With its 28 turnovers this season, USU has now forced 169 turnovers in its last 86 games, including at least one turnover in 69 of its last 86 games. The Aggies have also intercepted 84 passes in the last 73 games, including at least one pick in 43 of their last 73 games and multiple interceptions in 25 of their last 73 games. Overall, Utah State has forced three or more turnovers four times this year and in 21 of its last 61 games.

Utah State is tied with Temple for the most defensive touchdowns in the nation with six. Senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State. Senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State. Junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU. Sophomore S Shaq Bond returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico. Senior S Aaron Wade returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown at Colorado State, while senior S Jontrell Rocquemore returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown against the Rams. Overall, USU has scored 22 defensive touchdowns in its last 70 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

Utah State leads the nation in kickoff returns at 29.96 yards per return. The Aggies also rank fifth in the MW and 57th in the nation in punt returns (9.39 ypr), ninth in the MW and 89th in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.6 ypr) and 10th in the MW and 109th in the nation in net punting (36.2 ypp).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff returns (35.1 ypr) and is tied for first in the nation with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns (0.18 pg).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the Mountain West and ranks third in the nation in scoring (11.4 ppg), is first in the MW and sixth in the nation in field goals made (1.8 pg) and is third in the MW and 30th in the nation in field goal percentage (.800), as he is 20-of-25 on the season.

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for third in the MW and tied for fourth in the nation with three fumbles recovered (0.27 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for fifth in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.09 pg). He is fourth in the MW and 37th in the nation in punt returns (8.5 ypr).

Sophomore S Baron Gajkowski is tied for first in the MW and tied for fifth in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.09 pg).

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is first in the MW and fifth in the nation in yards per carry (7.4), first in the MW and seventh in the nation with 14 rushing touchdowns (1.3 pg), second in the MW and sixth in the nation in total touchdowns with 16 (1.5 pg), second in the MW and 17th in the nation in scoring (8.7 ppg), fourth in the MW and 52nd in the nation in rushing (80.9 ypg) and fourth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in all-purpose yards (111.5 ypg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks first in the MW and ninth in the nation with 113 tackles (11.3 pg), fifth in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.20 pg) and sixth in the MW in tackles for loss with 11.0 (1.1 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love is second in the MW and 11th in the nation in points responsible for with 186 (16.9 pg), second in the MW and 12th in the nation in passing efficiency (162.2), third in the MW and 12th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 25 (2.3 pg), third in the MW and 17th in the nation in completion percentage (.664), fifth in the MW and 23rd in the nation in passing (258.6 ypg), fifth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in total offense (264.7 ypg), fifth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in completions (19.7 pg) and 10th in the MW in rushing touchdowns with six (0.6 pg).

Galeai is second in the MW and 31st in the nation in sacks with 7.5 (0.68 pg), tied for sixth in the MW in forced fumbles with two (0.18 pg), tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 93rd in the nation in interceptions with two (0.18 pg), 10th in the MW in tackles for loss with 10.0 (0.9 pg) and tied for 45th in the MW in tackles with 55 (5.0 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks second in the MW and 20th in the nation in yards per carry (6.5), fifth in the MW and 71st in the nation in rushing touchdowns with eight (0.7 pg), sixth in the MW and 80th in the nation in rushing (70.6 ypg) and 10th in the MW in all-purpose yards (87.6 ypg).

Junior CB DJ Williams is third in the MW in passes defended with 12 (1.1 pg), and he is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 93rd in the nation with two interceptions (0.20 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 61st in the nation with 56 receptions (5.1 pg), as well as eighth in the MW and 66th in the nation with six receiving touchdowns (0.5 pg).

Senior WR Jalen Greene is sixth in the MW and 63rd in the nation in yards per reception (16.37).

Rocquemore is tied for second in the MW and tied for 31st in the nation with three interceptions (0.18 pg) and 37th in the MW with 61 tackles (5.5 pg).

Ferguson is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 93rd in the nation with two interceptions (0.18 pg) and tied for 38th in the MW with 60 tackles (5.5 pg).

Fortenberry is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 93rd in the nation with two interceptions (0.18 pg).

Wade is tied for second in the MW and tied for 31st in the nation with three interceptions (0.27 pg).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is 19th in the MW with 76 tackles (6.9 pg).

Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MW) wraps up the regular season with a road game at Boise State (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday, Nov. 24, at Albertsons Stadium. The game, which is set for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, will be televised live on ESPN and determine the Mountain Division champion in the Mountain West.

Utah State is bowl eligible for the seventh time in the last eight years.