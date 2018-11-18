PLEASANT GROVE — A teacher at Pleasant Grove High School has been arrested after police say he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student while helping him with an assignment after school.

Kenneth Ayers, 41, was booked into Utah County Jail on Friday for investigation of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The alleged incident took place sometime in the spring, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers were notified Tuesday after the teen disclosed the incident to clergy, the affidavit says.

The teen told police in an interview that he had gone to the teacher for help with coursework "and told him of some personal problems he was having. During this time the 17-year-old victim requested sexual contact from Kenneth Ayers," according to the statement.

The student told officers the sexual contact happened for 20 to 30 seconds before he left the classroom, according to police. Ayers allegedly admitted to detectives that he had sexual act with the student for about 30 seconds "before he began to regret his actions. At this time, he stopped and the student got up and left the room," the statement reads.

Ayers was released after posting bail, which was set at $5,000, jail records show.

His employment status with Alpine School District following the arrest was not immediately clear.