LOGAN — Breanne Miller credits an operating room nurse from Logan Regional Hospital for saving her son’s life after he suddenly stopped breathing.

She was at the Chick-fil-A along Main Street on Oct. 11 with her 4-month-old son Jensen when she noticed something was very wrong with him.

“The way he looked … I thought he was gone,” Miller recalled. “Once me and my friend had both tried to deliver the breaths and nothing happened, I knew it was a lot more serious and I could tell that it was different. His skin color was changing really rapidly.”

Michael Anderson, Deseret News Logan Regional Medical Center nurse Nicole Morby, left, smiles at 4-month-old Jensen Miller, who is being held by his mother, Breanne Miller, in Logan on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Morby was at the same restaurant as the Millers on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, when Jensen stopped breathing. Morby performed CPR and saved his life.

Jensen was born with a birth defect that causes his trachea to collapse. That’s exactly what Miller believes happened that afternoon.

“I honestly thought he was dying. I thought I was going to lose him,” she said. “I kept thinking in my head, ‘I’m going to have to call my husband and tell him that our baby died.'”

On the other end of the Chick-fil-A restaurant, operating room nurse Nicole Morby had just walked inside.

“And my friend was just screaming,” Morby said. “So I just started running, instantly processing what she told me, and I just ran right to the baby.”

As a nurse at Logan Regional Medical Center, Morby said she is required to renew her CPR training certification every two years. Intermountain Healthcare recently added quarterly refresher courses, which she believes made a difference.

After a few breaths, she said, baby Jensen started breathing again.

“And I just told him, ‘You’re so strong, just keep fighting.'” Morby said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, that was scary huh? … Just keep crying, tell me all about it.'”

Miller and her husband, Derek Miller, said Jensen’s life so far has not been easy. They were struggling with a decision over whether to get surgery to help with Jensen’s condition, or wait and see if he grows out of it. They say the episode on Oct. 11 helped them make that decision.

“It was kind of the tipping point in us deciding … he needs this surgery,'” the father said.

In the midst of all the chaos, the Millers and Morby had never really met until Tuesday. Because of what they went through, however, they already felt a connection.

“There’s no words to express our gratitude for her and what she did for us that day,” Breanne Miller said, getting very emotional.

“I was proud of Jensen that day,” Morby said. “I don’t know why. I just, I never knew this baby and I love him.”