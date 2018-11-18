SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare researchers say they have concluded a user-friendly phone app designed to diagnose heart attacks is nearly as accurate as a standard electrocardiogram administered by a health care provider, which could make it so more patients can more quickly get medical help in an emergency.

Intermountain says 204 patients in the study who had chest pain were diagnosed for whether or not they had a complete artery blockage heart attack using both a traditional electrocardiogram and an app called AliveCor.

Dr. J. Brent Muhlestein, lead investigator of the study and co-director of cardiology research at Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, said the two methods yielded the same diagnosis "almost all of the time," predominantly avoiding false positives and false negatives.

"We found the app helped us diagnose heart attacks very effectively — and it didn't indicate the presence of a heart attack when one wasn't occurring," Muhlestein said in a statement.

The traditional diagnostic procedure uses 12 wires, or "leads," with electrodes on the ends, placed throughout a person's body surface that simultaneously track possible signs of heart attack.

The more user-friendly AliveCor app, designed to be operated by the patient themselves or somebody with them, requires fewer accessories to be functional — just two relatively inexpensive phone-attachable leads with electrodes. Those are placed sequentially on various parts of the body, where they retrieve medical indicators and transmit that information to the app for interpretation.

AliveCor has not yet been pushed to market, as its creators have been waiting to confirm its effectiveness, Muhlestein said. With the new study's strong results, he imagines they will go ahead and make the technology available to consumers "with both Android and iOS apps," he said.

"We thought if we could … prove that you can actually get interpretable data from it … (the engineers could) make a real user-friendly simple device that can be kept in your pocket and added onto your smartphone and maybe save lives," Mulhestein told the Deseret News.

AliveCor also has a feature that uploads the diagnosis so that a cardiologist can remotely review it and contact the person promptly to advise them.

Muhlestein said there is tremendous value in giving any at-risk person with a smartphone access to their own self-administered diagnostic test.

"There aren't 12 lead machines out everywhere, but there are cellphones everywhere," he said.

Getting emergency medical help quickly is important for those suffering from a heart attack, and doctors can move significantly more quickly if a person shows up with a reliable diagnosis that they are indeed suffering from one, according to Muhlestein.

Muhlestein said people who live in rural areas and are a long distance from a hospital can especially benefit from a do-it-yourself tool. They could also be particularly useful in undeveloped countries "where people have smartphones but where expensive ECG machines are hard to find," Intermountain said in a release.

The app also has the sensitivity required to distinguish a major heart attack with full blockage of an artery, called an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, from a partial blockage, according to Intermountain.

The research was carried out in five "international sites," Intermountain said. University of Utah Health and Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions were both among several other organizations that assisted in the study. The findings were presented this month at a meeting of the American Heart Association in Chicago.

The newly released Apple 4 smartwatch also comes with mobile electrocardiogram capability using just one lead. Muhlestein said the multiple advances in the industry could save lives.

"It is critical for the patients' survival if you can get the artery open, but you have to make the diagnosis first, before you can open up the whole health care system to … get them into the catheter lab and get the artery open as soon as possible," Muhlestein said.