BEAVER — Corrections officers are investigating how an inmate who once headbutted his cell door window so forcefully that it shattered has now managed to break out of the Beaver County Jail.

Police found and arrested the 26-year-old Michael Vieyra late Saturday after he escaped from the jail sometime earlier in the day, the Utah Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The department regularly inspects each of the contract jails that house state inmates "and has confidence in the management of these jails," according to the statement.

A review by the county and the Corrections Department is underway. The agencies did not immediately provide details on Vieyra's escape and arrest.

Vieyra is serving a prison sentence of up to five years on convictions of attempted theft and attempted burglary, third-degree felonies; plus misdemeanor weapons charges and failing to stop at the command of an officer, also a misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty in April to damaging a jail, a third-degree felony, after a corrections officer reported that he caused his cell-door window to shatter when he headbutted it on March 22, court records show.