CENTERVILLE — Police in Centerville are asking for the public's help finding someone who they believe broke into a church building and assaulted a woman as she was playing the organ late Saturday.

The woman, described by detectives as elderly, reported she was practicing at the organ about 9 p.m. when she heard loud pounding for several minutes on the locked door of the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 S. 300 East, Centerville police said in a statement.

A short time later, "an unknown individual" in a gray hooded sweatshirt attacked her, according to the statement. She sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Detectives said the alleged attacker has "an average-size build."

Anyone with information is asked to call Centerville police at 801-292-8441.