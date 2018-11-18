After they both picked up wins in the state of Colorado on Saturday, the Utah State Aggies and Utah Utes moved around a bit in the polls because of the fashion in which they were victorious.

The Aggies are 14th in this week's AP poll and 15th in the coaches poll, while the Utes are 17th in the coaches poll and 18th in the AP poll.

Thanks to a penalty on the last play of the game against the Colorado State Rams that negated a touchdown, Utah State escaped Fort Collins with a 29-24 victory. The close contest caused the Aggies to drop two spots in the coaches poll from last week's 13th spot, but they remained in the same slot in the AP poll.

Utah, on the other hand, cruised past the Colorado Buffaloes, and moved up two spots in the coaches poll and three spots in the AP poll. They were 19th and 21st in the respective polls last week.

The Utes are joined in the polls by Pac-12 foes Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies, who are ranked seventh and 16th in both. As for the Aggies and the Mountain West, the Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs are 22nd and 23rd in the coaches poll. The Broncos are 21st in the AP poll while the Bulldogs are out of the Top 25 but the top team among "others receiving votes."

Utah is ranked 19th and Utah State is 23rd in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated on Tuesday evening.