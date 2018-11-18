PROVO — The BYU football team again incurred a slow start, but then got rolling, getting by visiting New Mexico State by a 45-10 margin on Saturday night, which was largely expected by most. The win makes the Cougars bowl eligible after they battled through a very up-and-down course of the season.

Grades are in for how the team performed in the blowout win on senior night.

OFFENSE

We'll start with the good news and there was plenty, starting with the 45 points scored which included 31 points scored from the 2:20 mark of the first quarter until halftime. The stretch saw the Cougar offense suddenly come alive led by the type of dominating rushing attack you'd expect versus the likes of New Mexico State.

BYU rumbled for 317 yards rushing on Saturday on a 6.2 yards per carry average. Lopini Katoa led the way with 159 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries with Riley Burt and Matt Hadley adding 61 and 55 yards, respectively. The game flow allowed looks to be given to several offensive players with Tyler Allgeier accounting for 49 yards on his four rush attempts.

Cougar quarterback Zach Wilson only went 12-of-26 through the air and got off to a very slow start due to the Aggies' ability to put a surprising amount of pressure early. But he eventually settled in, much like the rest of the offense with the dominating rushing attack making it unnecessary for Wilson to attempt many passes.

The Cougar tight ends were Wilson's primary options with freshman Dallin Holker hauling in four receptions for 76 yards and Matt Bushman adding three receptions for 57 yards.

But yet again the Cougar offense got off the blocks slowly with players and coaches again unable to provide specific reasons for doing as much in postgame interviews. Slow starts can be overcome against the likes of New Mexico State and Massachusetts, but could prove too big a hurdle to overcome when the Cougars take on Utah to end the regular season.

Grade: B

DEFENSE

The defense pretty much followed the same course as the offense, allowing the Aggies to take charge early before proving aggressive in stopping most everything thrown its way.

The defense elected to play coverage early before showing good pressure in a lot of varieties thereafter led by senior Sione Takitaki who did well making Aggie quarterback Josh Adkins uncomfortable in the pocket. Overall Adkins went 25-of-61 through the air for 264 yards with his best work coming early in the game.

The rushing attack by New Mexico State was non-existent with a lot of that coming with the need to play catch-up throughout. Overall the Aggies rushed for just 76 yards on a 1.8 yards per carry average. Five sacks logged by the Cougars accounted for 24 lost yards.

Once again the Cougar defense did well limiting long plays, much as its done all year with players stepping in nicely for injured starters such as Chris Wilcox, Riggs Powell and Corbin Kaufusi. Turnovers helped, too, with freshman Malik Moore intercepting a pass along with linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi.

Grade: B

SPECIAL TEAMS

The special teams play didn't play a big factor in the outcome, which is fairly normal for a game that ended up as lopsided as Saturday's game was.

What did stand out was the Cougar kick coverage which allowed just 11 yards per return and the punt coverage which held the Aggies to two returns for a total of eight yards.

The Cougars again proved to be one of the best teams in defending field goal attempts in the country, with the Aggies going 1-3 in field goal attempts.

Grade: A-

OVERALL

Ultimately the game went largely as most expected, although the slow start on both sides of the ball is certainly concerning. It was a good way to end things at home with coaches able to empty the bench giving several players a first opportunity to play in a game situation at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Grade: B+