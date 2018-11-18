The Weber State Wildcats were among the best teams in the FCS this season, and now they have a playoff seeding to prove it.

The Wildcats on Sunday were named the No. 2 national seed in the FCS playoff bracket, and as such will receive a bye in the first-round of the playoffs.

Weber State will play the winner of Stony Brook and Southeast Missouri State in the second round on Dec. 1.

North Dakota State was named the top seed.

Earlier Sunday, the Wildcats (9-2) had been placed No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll after claiming a share of the Big Sky title following a 26-13 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

The Wildcats made it to the third round of the playoffs a year ago, where they narrowly fell to top seed James Madison.

