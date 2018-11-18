Dixie State’s women’s swimming team broke three more school records, while the Trailblazers combined for one event win, earned three NCAA “B” qualifying times and posted 16 top-10 all-time marks on day two of the 2018 Colorado Mesa A3 Performance Invitational on Saturday at the CMU El Pomar Natatorium.

Junior Hannah Hansen collected two of DSU’s NCAA “B” qualifying marks on the day as she won the 100-yard breaststroke in a school-record time of 1:03.81 (altitude adjusted) and then posted a 200 breast time trial mark of 2:19.99 (altitude adjusted, No. 4 all-time at DSU). Meanwhile, freshman Kelsea Wright broke her second school record in as many days as she swam an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 1:52.60 (altitude adjusted) in the 200 free to place third overall.

DSU’s third school record was broken in the 800 free relay where freshmen Rebecka Anderson and Danica Butler, junior Audrey Hyde and Wright placed second with an adjusted time of 7:49.85. In addition, the 200 medley relay team of junior Sydney Anderson, Hansen, Hyde and sophomore Miriam Gonzalez posted the second-fastest time in program history with a second-place 1:46.99 and junior Katie Pack recorded the second-best 1,000 free mark at DSU with a fourth-place 10:43.11 (altitude adjusted).

DSU will wrap up three days of competition at the CMU A3 Performance Invitational on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.