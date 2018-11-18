Saturday was another perfect one from a win-loss standpoint for FBS teams in the Beehive State, as the Utah Utes, Utah State Aggies and BYU Cougars all came out victorious.

What happened

The Utes used a strong third quarter to cruise past the Colorado Buffaloes 30-7 on the road, the Aggies got a last-second miracleto best the Colorado State Rams 29-24 on the road and the Cougars rolled over the New Mexico State Aggies 45-10 at home.

3 stars

Francis Bernard: The former BYU standout linebacker hasn’t gotten a whole lot of playing time in his first season with Utah after transferring, but after Chase Hansen was ejected for targeting in the first quarter on Saturday, Bernard came in and had a huge impact, finishing with a team-high 10 tackles, including three for loss.

Dominik Eberle: If we’re being completely honest, the Aggies’ MVP award should probably go to Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams for stepping out of bounds on the final play of the game to negate a touchdown catch, but we’ll give it to Eberle. On a day when the Aggie offense was uncharacteristically pedestrian, the star kicker was crucial, finishing with three field goals and two extra points in the five-point game.

Lopini Katoa: The Cougars had a very balanced rushing attack in the first half, as Katoa, Matt Hadley and Riley Burt each had plenty of carries and the first two had a pair of touchdowns apiece, but Katoa had the lion’s share of carries in the second half. He finished with 155 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns.

Numbers to know

6: The Utes finished with a season-high six sacks on Saturday. They also allowed just 34 total rushing yards and had 16 tackles for loss and two interceptions while giving up just seven points.

2: The Aggies had two pick-sixes, which gave them a huge boost as the offense struggled. Aaron Wade took an interception 95 yards to the house in the second quarter, and Jontrell Rocquemore took one 32 yards in the third frame.

510: The Cougars racked up 510 total yards, the most they’ve produced in a game this season against an FBS opponent.

Play of the weekend

Ninety-nine times out of 100, this space will be reserved for something cool or crucial the Utes, Aggies or Cougars did, but this week we’ll give the “honors” to Colorado State’s Preston Williams for preserving Utah State’s special season with his penalty on the final play of the game.