The Utah football players and coaches got their wish and Utah’s win, coupled with Oregon’s narrow 31-29 victory over Arizona State late Saturday night, clinched the Utes’ first Pac-12 South Division title, thus vaulting them into the league championship game for the first time in school history.

Utah will face the North Division champion, either Washington State or Washington — who both beat the Utes earlier this season — for the Pac-12 title on Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff time for that game is 6 p.m. MT. The winner of the Pac-12 title game will then advance to the 105th Rose Bowl game, to be played on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.