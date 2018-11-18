Steve Griffin
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) leaps into the air and screams after the Utes victory over the Buffalos in Boulder on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
The Utah football players and coaches got their wish and Utah’s win, coupled with Oregon’s narrow 31-29 victory over Arizona State late Saturday night, clinched the Utes’ first Pac-12 South Division title, thus vaulting them into the league championship game for the first time in school history.

Utah will face the North Division champion, either Washington State or Washington — who both beat the Utes earlier this season — for the Pac-12 title on Nov. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff time for that game is 6 p.m. MT. The winner of the Pac-12 title game will then advance to the 105th Rose Bowl game, to be played on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

