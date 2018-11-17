Dixie State women’s basketball survived a triple-overtime thriller on Saturday, claiming a 107-103 roller-coaster victory over Saint Martin’s on day two of its round-robin tournament inside the Burns Arena.

The win marked the most points the Trailblazers have scored in a single game in the NCAA Division II era, eclipsing the previous mark of 103. The 210 combined points also marked a DSU single-game record.

Dixie State (3-0) overcame a 73-68 deficit with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the first overtime session. London Pavlica sparked the comeback with a triple to cut the lead to 73-71. After forcing an SMU turnover, the Trailblazers tied the game when Rashel Blazzard, who scored a career-high 24 points, converted a layup at the 2:58 mark. The Saints responded to take a 76-74 lead, but DSU forced overtime when Morgan Myers tied the game at 76-76 with a second-chance layup with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Saint Martin’s opened the scoring in the first overtime period on a jumper to take a 78-76 lead. The teams traded baskets the next four minutes, and the Saints took an 84-81 lead with 27 seconds remaining. The Trailblazers looked to tie the game on the ensuing possession on a 3-point attempt, but the shot rimmed out. Lisa VanCampen made sure DSU would not lose possession, grabbing a critical offensive rebound to enable the Trailblazers to call a timeout. Blazzard made sure the home team wouldn’t miss the next opportunity to tie the game on the next play. After taking the inbounds pass from Pavlica, Blazzard dribbled around a VanCampen screen, then buried a triple as time expired to tie the game at 84-84 and send the contest to a second overtime session.

The Saints jumped to another five-point lead at 94-89 with 1:19 remaining in the second overtime period. But DSU refused to lose, rallying with a Blazzard trey and a pair of VanCampen free throws to tie the game at 94-94 and send the game to a third overtime session.

VanCampen gave Dixie State a 97-96 lead early in the third overtime period with a 3-pointer, but the Saints answered with a triple of their own to retake the lead. The teams then traded baskets, and SMU took a 100-99 lead with a free throw at the 2:53 mark. The lead would be the visitors last advantage.

The Trailblazers answered on the ensuing possession as Blazzard connected on her sixth 3-pointer of the night to push DSU to a 102-100 lead. After Pavlica converted a free throw, DSU extended the lead to 103-100 at the 1:35 mark. SMU answered with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 103-103, but the Trailblazers iced the game with four-consecutive free throws to clinch the 107-103 victory.

Dixie State shot 46 percent (38-of-82) from the field, 36 percent (13-of-36) from 3-point range and 56 percent (18-of-32) from the free-throw line. Five Trailblazers finished in double figures, while three players set career-high scoring marks. Blazzard led the way with a career-high 24 points, five rebounds and four assists on 6-of-11 3-point shooting. VanCampen recorded her first double-double of the season, pouring in a career-high 23 points to go with 12 rebounds. Ali Franks also set a career high with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. Martin added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Pavlica chipped in 13 points and four rebounds.

The Trailblazers return to action in their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Westminster in Salt Lake City.