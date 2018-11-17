Once again, the BYU Cougars started out slow on Saturday night before a strong second quarter allowed them to build a 31-7 lead over the New Mexico State Aggies at halftime.
Fans on Twitter were certainly unhappy at the start of the game as the Aggies found the end zone first.
With less than three minutes to go in the first quarter, however, BYU freshman Malik Moore picked off a pass, which set up the Cougars' first touchdown of the night.Comment on this story
As the second quarter unfolded and BYU scored three more touchdowns, running back Riley Burt had some productive carries. The Box Elder High School graduate hasn't gotten a ton of carries throughout the season, but has been solid when he has, and has thus become a favorite of fans on Twitter.
They certainly showed some love on Saturday.
Even though the Cougars and Utah Utes don't play for another week, some rivalry tweets crept into the conversation.
One came in response to a stat that BYU opponents are just 5-of-15 on field goal attempts this season in games against the Cougars.
Another Utah fan predicted a Ute victory.
Toward the end of the half, a BYU fan had a charge for Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake.