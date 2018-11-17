Once again, the BYU Cougars started out slow on Saturday night before a strong second quarter allowed them to build a 31-7 lead over the New Mexico State Aggies at halftime.

Fans on Twitter were certainly unhappy at the start of the game as the Aggies found the end zone first.

Dang, I was hoping Tanner would get some playing time tonight. — WonderY (@mdedmonds62) November 18, 2018

Why am I here? Freakin playing for a bowl game but you'd never know! — LJ (@LJoyce11) November 18, 2018

Zach Wilson starts 0-5 passing. BYU is averaging 1.6 yards/carry.



Things are going just swell right now. Thanks for asking. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 18, 2018

With less than three minutes to go in the first quarter, however, BYU freshman Malik Moore picked off a pass, which set up the Cougars' first touchdown of the night.

That's BYU's 7 INT this year, 1 from 7 different dudes. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 18, 2018

BYU just trying to be like Alabama playing Citadel today. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) November 18, 2018

As the second quarter unfolded and BYU scored three more touchdowns, running back Riley Burt had some productive carries. The Box Elder High School graduate hasn't gotten a ton of carries throughout the season, but has been solid when he has, and has thus become a favorite of fans on Twitter.

They certainly showed some love on Saturday.

"WHY DOESN'T HE PLAY MORE?"



Every BYU fan, right now about Riley Burt. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 18, 2018

Katoa walks in the endzone after the better running back does all the work. — Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) November 18, 2018

If I was playing NCAA 2018 on XBox, I’d put Riley Burt in at QB and run the Hail Mary every play and have him take off for 30 yards every play. — Bill Sullivan (@wwsullivan17) November 18, 2018

Even though the Cougars and Utah Utes don't play for another week, some rivalry tweets crept into the conversation.

One came in response to a stat that BYU opponents are just 5-of-15 on field goal attempts this season in games against the Cougars.

Well, for the very few drives we don't score touchdowns next week, Matt Gay will make that % look a lot worse for byu — 2018 South Champs (@utes_pac12) November 18, 2018

Another Utah fan predicted a Ute victory.

Toward the end of the half, a BYU fan had a charge for Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake.