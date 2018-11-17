PROVO — Before kickoff for Senior Night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU coach Kalani Sitake announced during his pregame radio interview that senior defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi had suffered a season-ending injury. He was wearing a boot on his right foot.

In his place, Kaufusi’s younger brother, Devin, a freshman, got the start at defensive end.

A couple of other seniors, linebacker Riggs Powell and running back Squally Canada, also missed Saturday’s game due to injuries.

They were among 25 seniors who were honored prior to Saturday’s game. The other seniors who were recognized — punter Rhett Almond, defensive back Joshua Buhler, wide receiver Dylan Collie, wide receiver Trey Dye, fullback Brayden El-Bakri, long-snapper Matt Foley, defensive back Gavin Fowler, running back Matt Hadley, offensive lineman Austin Hoyt, defensive back Tanner Jacobson, defensive lineman Kamalani Kaluhiokalani, offensive lineman Ului Lapuaho, quarterback Tanner Mangum, kicker Andrew Mikkelsen, linebacker Butch Pau’u, defensive back Sawyer Powell, linebacker Adam Pulsipher, linebacker Nate Sampson, linebacker Rhett Sandlin, defensive back Michael Shelton, linebacker Sione Takitaki, and defensive lineman Merrill Taliauli.

“These guys have put in a lot of time and have sacrificed for this program and for the school. It’s just another opportunity to play,” Sitake said this week of the senior class. “We’ve played a lot of young guys. But this program’s moving in a great direction because of the seniors and the leadership they’re providing. The senior class has done a great job at overcoming adversity, whether it’s personal or through the program. I’ve been proud of them.”

BYU SALUTES LYONS: Longtime BYU radio color commentator Marc Lyons was honored during Saturday’s game in his final home broadcast.

Lyons carried out the alumni flag before the game, and he was recognized at halftime.

Lyons has been in the booth for 38 seasons starting on Sept. 6, 1980, with Paul James. He has spent the past 18 seasons offering commentary with the current Voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell.

WARNER IN THE HOUSE: Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner was on the Cougar sidelines for Saturday’s game.

Warner was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers and has turned in a strong rookie season as their starter at middle linebacker.