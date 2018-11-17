Weber State volleyball finished its season on a five-match winning streak as it took down Montana State in three sets on Saturday night.

"I'm so happy for Andi to win on Senior Night," said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. "I'm happy for our girls to get 13 Big Sky wins in a season. They've worked really hard and deserve all their success."

Weber State started the first set with a 5-0 run and then a 9-2 lead. The Wildcats then proceeded to push forward with a 22-12 lead. To finish off the first set, senior Andrea Hale had a big kill to give WSU the 25-15 victory.

The Wildcats captured a five-point lead early in the second set, but the Bobcats came back and tied it up, 14-14, and things remained tied at 20-20. WSU went on a 5-1 run to finish the second set. Ashlyn Power dropped a service ace to bring the game to set point, and then Megan Gneiting had a textbook kill to give WSU the 25-21 second-set win.

In the third set, Weber State started with a 7-3 lead. Later in the set, WSU went on a 4-0 run thanks to three kills by Hale and one by Gneiting. Montana State tried to claw its way out of an eight-point deficit but couldn't do it, and Weber State finished with a 25-21 third-set score and overall match victory.

WSU was led by Hale who had 15 kills from 40 attacks and six errors for a .225 percentage. Sam Schiess had an impressive game with 10 kills from 17 attacks and only one error for a .529 percentage. Helena Khouri had 12 digs for the match high.

Weber State has finished the regular season with an 18-9 overall record and a 13-5 Big Sky record. The Wildcats will go into the Big Sky Tournament as the No. 3 seed and take on Northern Colorado on Thanksgiving at 7:05 p.m.