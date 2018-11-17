On the final day of the Mizzou Invitational, Josue Dominguez placed in the NCAA top 10 for the 200-yard breaststroke, while Payton Sorenson claimed the fastest 50-yard freestyle in the country.

“We had so much fun and stayed as loose as we could the last night of the meet,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “We had great team spirit and a ton of lifetime and season bests.”

Dominguez placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke prelims with a time of 1:57.25, taking him to the finals. Dominguez’s qualifying time was not only a career high but also ranked him seventh in the NCAA top 10 and No. 2 in BYU history in that event. He finished fourth in finals with a time of 1:57.34. Levi Jensen also placed in the top 10 for the 200-yard breaststroke prelims at 2:00.42, qualifying him for the A Finals where he finished fifth with a career high of 1:57.97.

In the women’s 200-yard backstroke prelims, freshman Makayla Cazier and Brynn Sproul placed fifth and sixth with times of 1:57.83 and 1:57.91, respectively. Cazier finished sixth in the A finals with a time of 1:58.03, and Sproul bumped up to fourth, recording a time of 1:56.28.

Payton Sorenson took third in the 100-yard freestyle, recording a time of 43.20 and qualifying him for finals. He went on to place third in finals with a time of 43.84. He also posted a time of 19.19 in his 50-yard freestyle time trial, breaking his own school record and claiming the fastest time in the country.

Javier Matta placed third in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:48.51, earning a personal best. Tama Tuitamaand Kunmi Ogunfeibo added top-10 placements in the 200-yard backstroke, qualifying them for the A Finals. Tuitama recorded a time of 1:47.43, posting a personal best time.

In finals, Katia Quezada placed fifth in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 16:04.00, dropping more than one minute off her personal-best time. James Sorensen took ninth on the board in the men’s 1,650-yard freestyle at 16:09.35.

A team of Tiare Coker, Ellie Thornbrue Brinton, Mariah Lindsay and Gwen Gustafson placed 10th in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, posting a total time of 3:25.78. Ogunfeibo, Evan Berger, Jensen and Jared Shaw finished out the meet taking eighth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle.

The divers competed in the platform event in the final day where Adia London placed 11th with a score of 204.35. Kimble Mahler and Ryan Evans both went to the finals and scored a 295.00 and 211.80, respectively.

The dive team will compete against Utah on Dec. 1-2, at Ute Natatorium. The swim team will host its final home meet at the Richards Building Pool against Grand Canyon on Jan. 12. More information can be found on the BYU swim and dive schedule page.