The Westminster Griffins men's team was tied 91-91 with Central Washington, but it found a way to strike in the final two minutes of the game with a great surge on both ends of the floor, as the Griffins found a way to capture their first win of the 2018 season with a 100-97 victory in Seattle.

Westminster was led by Bradon Warr, who dropped 21 points as he hit four threes and finished the night off with a double-double with 16 boards off the glass. Jake Connor had a great performance for Westminster with his 20 points and seven assists in the victory.

The Griffins had a total of five players in double figures on the night as Alec Monson (16 points), Joonas Tahvanainen (15 points) and Travis Devashrayee ended the night with 11 points.

As a team, Westminster outrebounded Central Washington, 45-27, which was a huge part of its success in the victory.

Next up, the men's basketball team will head to the Dixie State Classic, which begins on Friday, Nov. 23, and continues on Saturday, Nov. 24.