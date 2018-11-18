Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

The rivalry game’s last showdown in the Western Athletic Conference went down with a bang, more specifically, a “doink” that preserved a 26-24 BYU victory over Utah.

BYU coughed up two fumbles that Utah turned into touchdowns, but the Utes trailed 26-17 with 2:41 remaining in the game.

Utah’s Daniel Jones then returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

The Utes lined up for a 32-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining but Ryan Kaneshiro’s attempt hit the right upright.