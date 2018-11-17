The Westminster Griffins women's basketball team ended its back-to-back home games to start the 2018 season on Saturday night. After capturing their first win of the year the night before, the Griffins looked to start the season 2-0 when they faced Northwest Nazarene University, but a fast start for the Griffins didn't faze the Nighthawks as they captured their fourth-straight win to stay unbeaten, defeating the Griffins, 74-59.

The Griffins were led by Hunter Krebs who ended the night with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Denise Gonzalez played nearly the entire game, scoring 16 points and adding five assists and seven rebounds in the loss. Gonzalez was 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, which led the team with the most 3-pointers made.

Olivia Elliss was the third player in double-digit scoring on the night where she had 10 points and six rebounds.

Next up, the Griffins will hit the road for a pre-Thanksgiving meal as they face the University of Central Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 21, when they match up with Missouri S&T at 5 p.m.