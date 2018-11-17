PROVO — It's expected that most everything runs well when going up against the likes of Alabama A&M, and the BYU men's basketball team largely met expectations in a 91-60 romp over the Bulldogs Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead and were never seriously challenged throughout, putting up efficient numbers with few if any deficiencies to pinpoint.

“It was good to see our guys be in a rhythm offensively,” said BYU coach Dave Rose. “I think it was probably the best that we’ve executed so far this season.”

The stats certainly attest to Rose's comments. Overall, the Cougars shot 50 percent from the field as a team and finally found some decent production from behind the arc, going 8-22 as a team, which isn't exactly burning up the nets, but certainly an improvement from the 25 season percentage.

Leading the way from 3-point land was Zac Seljaas, who went 5-8 from behind the arc, which accounted for all of his 15 points scored. The junior forward quickly credited his teammates when asked why he proved so efficient.

“We were just moving the ball, and our offense was flowing really good today,” Seljaas said. “We were finally able to get that flow going and starting to be more of a team, so shots were just falling.”

Also proving efficient was forward Yoeli Childs, who logged his fifth-straight double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He did so going 7-10 from the field and achieved the double-double just a few minutes into the second half.

BYU guard TJ Haws also continued his upswing in the win, finishing with a team-high 19 points on 9-12 shooting while dishing out six assists.

“The last two or three games, I think that TJ has really got to a comfortable pace to play at,” Rose said. “The game has slowed down a bit for him. … You’re seeing him finish at the rim, and I like the way he’s playing.”

Indeed, Haws was aggressive early, taking several opportunities to drive hard at the Bulldog defense in helping establish an early 8-2 lead that ballooned into a 46-24 lead at the half.

So, what to make of a game where BYU dominated as expected over a weak opponent and what can players take away from it?

“Whatever we want to get out of it, really,” answered BYU senior Luke Worthington. “When you play a team that might not be as talented, it becomes more about us and what we’re doing — how we’re executing.”

The wide margin established early allowed Rose to empty his bench, allowing several of BYU's newcomers even more opportunity at game experience, with the group largely impressing.

“They are big-time contributors. They have a lot of confidence in their own game, which helps,” Worthington said of his younger teammates. “When you have freshmen who feel like they know their own personal game well, it opens it up and helps them to not get into a situation where they’re not stalling the offense or defense.”

The most notable freshman contribution came from Connor Harding, who finished with nine points and six rebounds in his 18 minutes of play. Fellow freshman Gavin Baxter did not play after incurring a head injury in the win over Oral Roberts on Thursday.

Next up for the Cougars is another home game, this time against Rice on Wednesday.