The Utah Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak in impressive fashion on Saturday night, beating the Boston Celtics 98-86 on the road.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

After needing 35 shots to score 31 points and collecting no assists in a 113-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points on 21 shots with six assists on Saturday.

To boot, Mitchell had an impressive block on former Jazzman Gordon Hayward.

While the Jazz didn't shoot wonderfully, finishing with marks of 45 percent from the field, 29 percent from behind the 3-point line and 63 percent from the free throw line, the Celtics were even worse. They shot just 39 percent from the field, 15 percent from beyond the arc and 55 percent from the charity stripe. Their 86 points are a season-low.

With the Jazz already leading 68-57 with 5:12 left in the third quarter, Boston's Kyrie Irving picked up his fifth foul. He was leading the Celtics with 16 points at the time. With the All-Star on the bench for the rest of the frame, Utah stretched its lead to 15 and didn't look back. Irving finished with a team-high 20 points.

Next 3

Monday, Nov. 19 at Indiana (10-6), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 vs. Sacramento (8-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23 at Los Angeles Lakers (8-7), 8:30 p.m.