BOULDER, Colo. — With two minutes remaining in the first quarter of Utah’s final Pac-12 regular season game this year, the Utes found themselves behind.

Colorado had just scored the opening points of the Rumble in the Rockies on a 13-yard Travon McMillian touchdown run.

With Folsom Field a mess and covered in snow, temperatures hovering between 20 and 30 degrees, and senior linebacker Chase Hansen ejected, the Utes could have crumbled and waved goodbye to any chances of a Pac-12 South division title.

Instead, they reeled off 30 unanswered points and defeated the Buffaloes 30-7, keeping their division hopes alive.

Utah benefited from solid to great performances against Colorado, in every phase of the game at that, making this week’s final grades some of the best the Utes have received all season.

Offense

Was it a perfect offensive outing for the Utes? By no means.

The rushing attack was severely limited by both the snow and the Buffaloes. Armand Shyne finished with only 55 total yards on 17 carries, good for an underwhelming average of 3.2 yards a touch, while TJ Green added 43 (4.8 average).

Quarterback Jason Shelley wasn’t spectacular in the pass game, either. He completed only 11 of 23 passes, a 48 percent completion percentage.

And yet, Utah’s offense couldn’t really has asked for a better day considering the conditions.

Shelley threw for 221 yards and two scores, one to Samson Nacua, the other a strike to Jaylen Dixon.

The redshirt freshman also didn’t have a turnover, despite fumbling twice.

Shyne, for his lack of overall production, rushed for a score, and the team got close enough, on four separate occasions, to give Matt Gay an attempt at a field goal.

The receiving corps stood out the most on Saturday, led by Dixon. The freshman showcased a clear and decided amount of chemistry with Shelley and finished with a team-high four receptions and 125 yards receiving.

Nacua, meanwhile, had the catch of the day on his score, a ten-yard touchdown.

Britain Covey had an impact as well and finished with 54 total yards (19 through the air, 34 on the ground).

Tight end Cole Fotheringham also got in on the action and was the team’s second leading receiver (two catches for 37 yards).

The offensive line struggled a bit, particularly in terms of run blocking, but that was to be expected with the snow.

If there was a major fault, it was once again the offense's inability to get into the end zone, but, all told, it was a solid outing for the Utes.

Grade: B+

Defense

For all the success of the offense, it was the defense that had the truly excellent outing. After back-to-back games of lesser performances, by Utah standards at least, the Utes had a true bounce-back game.

Utah held Colorado to just seven points and 196 total yards of offense (162 through the air, 34 on the ground), and forced three turnovers.

No group was more effective than the defensive line.

Colorado quarterbacks Steven Montez, Tyler Lytle and Sam Noyer were harassed all afternoon long.

Montez finished with just 84 yards passing and completed just 13 of 22 passes for an average of 3.8 yards per throw — he was hurried three times — while Lytle and Noyer did even less.

As for defending the run game, the Utes allowed McMillian to rush for only 41 yards.

Bradlee Anae, Maxs Tupai, Leki Fotu and Pita Tonga all recorded sacks from their spots along the defensive line.

Together, that quartet also recorded eight and a half tackles for a loss.

Great hustle from Maxs Tupai to make the play on third down! #goutes #UTAHvsCU pic.twitter.com/XkaXC9NnRM — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 17, 2018

Not to be left out, defensive tackle Hauati Pututau had a fumble recovery.

The linebacking corps was strong as well, which was particularly impressive considering Hansen was ejected for targeting early in the game.

Francis Bernard led the team with 10 tackles, including three tackles for a loss. Cody Barton wasn’t far behind and finished with eight wrap-ups (2.5 TFLs). Devin Lloyd also played well in his most extensive action all year and finished with four tackles.

The biggest improvement on the defense came from the secondary, however.

The defensive backs recorded two picks on the afternoon, one by Jaylon Johnson, another courtesy of Marquise Blair.

After Colorado star receiver Laviska Shenault had some success early, Utah clamped down, and the pass-catcher finished with just 69 yards receiving.

Corrion Ballard, Blair, Johnson, Tareke Lewis and Josh Nurse each finished with at least two tackles, while Julian Blackmon and Javelin Guidry each had one apiece.

The snow absolutely had an effect on the Colorado offense, but overall Utah played its most complete defensive game in weeks.

Grade: A

Special Teams

What would the Utes be without Matt Gay?

The senior kicker, one week removed from a career-best performance, was at it again Saturday. He connected on three field goals, from 31, 33 and 51 yards away, kicks made all the more impressive considering the conditions.

Best field goal kicker in the land.

Matt Gay drills one from 51 yards and the Utes go up 30-7 with 8:09 left.#goutes #UTAHvsCU pic.twitter.com/FDNTpGN9aG — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 17, 2018

Those makes allowed Gay to break the school record for consecutive field goals made (18) and set a new record (21).

Gay did come up short on a 56-yard try late in the game, but, considering the snow, it was a stellar outing for the NFL-worthy kicker.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky had a strong outing as well and finished with a total of 233 yards on six punts, including a 50-yarder.

Utah’s return game didn’t make much of an impact in the game, although Covey managed to finish with 29 kick return yards, including a game-best 18-yard return.

Ultimately, Gay was responsible for much of Utah’s action on special teams, which is only ever a good thing for the Utes.

Grade: A

Overall

Utah defeated Colorado in Boulder, something that hasn’t happened all that frequently in the years since the schools each entered the Pac-12.

After falling behind early Utah completely controlled Saturday’s game, however.

Offense, defense, special teams, you name it, Utah was better than Colorado at it.

There were mistakes, to be sure. Fumbles, drops, missed tackles and missed sacks, but it was about as complete a performance as the Utes could ask for during a late November game at Folsom Field.

Grade: A