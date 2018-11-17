HURRICANE, Washington County — A woman was killed in southern Utah in a head-on collision, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A truck hauling a trailer on state Route 59 and a car crashed into each other at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It was not clear which vehicle the woman was in.

The crash happened about three miles south of Hurricane, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. One eastbound lane was closed following the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg said.