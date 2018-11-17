BOULDER, Colo. – Conditions change, Matt Gay doesn’t.

The Ute placekicker extended his streak of consecutive field goals to 21 on Saturday, before finally missing on a 56-yarder in the Utes’ 30-7 win over Colorado.

“On special teams it was good to see Matt Gay, all of those field goals that were really critical at the time – he was kicking to convert on all of those,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “We gave him a shot at a long one there at the end, but he just hit the ground with his foot before he hit the ball, so he didn’t get all of it. That’s very makeable It is in his range.”

Last week, Gay made six field goals in Utah’s win over Oregon. This time he dealt with snowy and slick conditions.

Gay nailed a 33-yarder to put Utah up 10-7 in the third quarter, launching Utah on a furious late-game run.

“It was difficult at first. I was trying to get my footing right,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was going to wear screw-in studs or keep the same cleats I’ve worn all season. The approach with the ground being icy and snowy, you slip out on your approach and it leaves you a little bit off. But once I started kicking, I felt like I got it under me.”

Gay continued with a 31-yard kick with 12:43 remaining, giving Utah a 27-7 lead, then added a 51-yarder at the 8:09 mark.

Asked which is harder, making six field goals in good conditions or three in the snow he said, “Every kick is the same. So when you get up there you’re expected to make it, you’ve got to put them through the uprights. And whether they’re coming in good weather or bad weather, your job is to put it through the uprights. So I try to take every kick the same.”