BOULDER, Colo. — When Utah and Colorado kicked off Saturday morning at Folsom Field, light snow was falling and there was fog. The temperature was 28 degrees with a wind-chill factor of 19.

Plows worked to keep the playing surface clean, leaving ice in its wake.

And there in the midst of it all were several Utes doing initial warm-ups without shirts, wearing just shoes and shirts in the frosty conditions.

“It’s warm out. We’re in Cancun, baby, come on,” said Utah linebacker Cody Barton, who admitted that it was done for the team’s own amusement and not to try and psyche out the Buffaloes.

Colorado was celebrating the 500th game at Folsom Field and this was just the sixth one featuring snow.

No shirts, no problem for the Utes in snowy Boulder. pic.twitter.com/9Gn5BbHlno — Dirk Facer (@DirkFacer) November 17, 2018

STEPPING UP: BYU transfer Francis Bernard wound up seeing a lot of playing time after starter Chase Hansen was ejected forgetting in the first quarter. He wound up making 10 tackles.

“I didn’t expect it, but as soon as it happened I was ready to go,” Bernard said. “It was fun to get out there and play against them.”

The Utes later lost Donavan Thompson to injury, getting Devin Lloyd on the field in 4-3 packages with Barton and Bernard.

THE OTHER SIDE: Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre’s postgame remarks began with a statement that the Buffaloes played really hard in the first half. The 7-7 tie, however, evolved into a blowout and a six straight loss.

“We’re just inept on offense right now,” he said. “That’s the best way to put it.”

EXTRA POINTS: The announced attendance was 39,360. Actual scanned tickets were 16,627 . . . Utah quarterback Jason Shelley was a second cousin to the late Rashaan Salaam, who won Colorado’s only Heisman Trophy in 1994 . . . Scouts from the NFL’s Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers were credentialed for the game.