Four Cougars scored in double figures, including a career-high 14 from Shalae Salmon, as BYU beat Eastern Washington, 80-65, on Saturday in the Marriott Center.

"It's good to win," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "I was really proud with our effort in the first half, especially on the defensive end. I thought we were really active and that made it difficult for them."

The Cougars (2-1) went a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line and 11-of-24 from beyond the arc, setting season highs in both. They scored 19 fast-break points compared to just six for the Eagles (1-2).

Brenna Chase led the team with 18 points, to go along with 10 assists and five steals for her first career double-double. Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Johnson were the other two in double figures with 16 and 10, respectively. Gonzales also had a career-high four steals.

"It's good to see Brenna shoot it – she's worked hard," Judkins added. "When you're not hitting it like you normally do it's tough mentally. Brenna's fought through a lot, so it's good to see her come out and hit shots and get her rhythm back."

Jasmine Moody hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key halfway through the first quarter to extend an early Cougar lead to 10-2. Two minutes later, Maria Albiero put BYU up 16-7 with a leaning jumper from the elbow. Salmon gave the Cougars a 20-10 lead with two minutes left in the quarter with a layup. The quarter ended with BYU up 20-12.

The Cougars got off to a quick start in the second quarter. Johnson hit a three on BYU’s first possession, and Gonzales followed that with a steal and lay-in to make it 25-12.

Malli Valgardson and Chase knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to make the Cougars’ lead 38-22 with 3:45 left in the first half. In the final minute of the half, Gonzales stole a pass and finished on the other end. BYU led 40-26 at the break. Salmon, Johnson and Chase had eight points apiece.

Both offenses stalled early in the third quarter. With 4:42 on the clock, BYU led 44-32. The Eagles narrowed their deficit to 46-39 with a 7-2 run. The Cougars answered with a pair of free throws from Salmon and a lay-in from Johnson to lead 50-39.

Making her first collegiate appearance, freshman Babalu Ugwu hit a runner while being fouled late in the third quarter. She buried the free throw to complete the three-point play and put BYU up 53-41. After two Eastern Washington free throws, Ugwu scored again for a 55-43 lead. A Gonzales three made it 58-43 heading into the final quarter.

Gonzales maintained the Cougars’ comfortable lead with a 3-pointer halfway through the fourth quarter to put BYU up 67-51. Chase buried a three and then drove the length of the court and assisted a Gonzales bucket on back-to-back possessions to make it 77-58 for the Cougars. After an Eagle basket, Chase hit another three for BYU's final points.

BYU takes on Utah State in Logan on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live at themw.com.