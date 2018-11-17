No. 23 Utah State survived after a game-ending penalty against Colorado State negated a last-second touchdown. The Aggies defeated the Rams 29-24.

Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill found Preston Williams with no time left on the clock for what would have been a game-winning touchdown. The Rams fans in attendance stormed the field in celebration as Utah State started to walk off the field dejected. But Williams stepped out-of-bounds before making the catch and the official threw his hat to mark the spot. Williams was flagged for illegal touching and the game ended in absolute confusion.

Wow. @USUFootball loses on last second TD pass by CSU. BUT this tiptoe out-of-bounds resulted in illegal touching penalty. So Aggies get the W after all. What a roller coaster! pic.twitter.com/jqzCz2oyBs — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) November 17, 2018

This was without doubt the wildest finish to a football game in Utah State history.

The defense scored two touchdowns in this on as the offense struggled to score in this one. Aaron Wade picked off Collin Hill and returned it 95 yards to the house early in the second quarter when the Rams were knocking on the door themselves. And late in the third quarter Jontrell Rocquemore made a pick six of his own with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Utah State was up six late and forced a Colorado State punt when disaster struck as Deven Thompkins muffed the punt and the Rams recovered. Hill didn't waste too much time finding Williams to put Colorado State up by one with 1:36 left in the game. But Jordan Love and the Aggies were perhaps too quick to respond as Love found Aaren Vaughns for a 33-yard touchdown.

But the 2-point conversion failed after the first attempt got waved off due to an ineligible receiver downfield penalty, which left the door open for Colorado State. This is what led to the Rams' last-minute heroics and heart-breaking loss.

Utah State will face Boise State on the Smurf Turf to finish the season next Saturday with the Mountain Division title on the line.