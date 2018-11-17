OGDEN — Major Brent R. Taylor, a Utah National Guardsman and North Ogden mayor killed while deployed in Afghanistan, was motivated, persistent, committed and fully engaged, according to friends and colleagues who served with him.

"As a brother, Brent was as good as they come. He was the best of us," said Capt. Derek Taylor. "He was the best of all of us."

Brent Taylor was celebrated and remembered Saturday at a public funeral at Weber State University's Dee Event Center. Thousands, including many local, state, national, and military officials, were in attendance.

"It is our responsibility to pick up his charge and live as he lived," Derek Taylor said, adding that he doesn't understand "why Brent was killed, but I do know that God loves his children.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Jennie Taylor, wife of Maj. Brent Taylor, walks past his flag-draped casket before the start of his funeral at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

"I do know we can take this awful tragedy and work it for good in our lives," he said.

Brent Taylor, 39, was killed during his fourth deployment, which began in January and was to be one year in length. He was shot during what military officials described as an insider attack at the Kabul Military Training Center, when a member of the Afghan security forces opened fire on them.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Taylor, and seven children, ranging in age from infant to 13.

A friend and former Pleasant View mayor Toby Mileski told the family that Brent Taylor "had an incredible sense of doing the right thing for the right reason."

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News A hearse carrying the casket of Maj. Brent Taylor arrives at the Dee Events Center for his funeral in Ogden on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

"He was a true and loyal friend," he said. "I could stand here and share stories all day, but it is time to move on."

Mileski assured Taylor's children, "your dad was a warrior and a patriot and a super person."

"We will all miss him," he said.

Brent Taylor will be laid to rest with military honors at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E. 2850 North in North Ogden.

This story will be updated throughout the day.