FRUITLAND — Three people were critically injured and a dog was killed when a vehicle unexpectedly crossed the median on State route 40 early Saturday.

A truck with two men inside was traveling west, near Fruitland, just before 1 a.m. when it crossed over and hit head-on a vehicle carrying a woman and her dog, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg.

He said there is a possibility that the driver of the truck was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

All three were flown to area hospitals in critical condition. The dog, Zaugg said, was killed in the collision. Their names were not released pending the investigation.

U.S. 40 was closed in both directions during the investigation.