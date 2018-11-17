A Utah Ute was called for targeting yet again on Saturday as the Utes played the Colorado Buffaloes on the road.

Star linebacker Chase Hansen was ejected with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter on a call that the vast majority of people who offered their opinions of it on Twitter disagreed with strongly.

Here is a sampling of some of the (suitable for print) reactions Twitter users had to the call.

If that is target I just don’t know any more. Chase pretty clearly put his head to the side to avoid hitting him and Chase didn’t launch. — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) November 17, 2018

That is the worst targeting call I've ever seen. Ridiculous. — Dan Sorensen (@DSorensen) November 17, 2018

Not targeting IMO — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) November 17, 2018

That is the worst targeting call in the history of college football. Chase Hansen hit him in the pads with his pads. No helmet involved at all. #UTAHvsCU — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherESPN700) November 17, 2018

That's one of the worst targeting calls I've ever seen. — Block U (@BlockU) November 17, 2018

Utah LB Chase Hansen is ejected for targeting on a play that was neither targeting nor roughing the passer, as both were called after the hit on #CUBuffs QB Steven Montez. Completely clean hit, Hansen's helmet to the side. #Pac12 — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) November 17, 2018

They should just play two hand touch football — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) November 17, 2018

Even Sefo Liufau, a former Buffaloes quarterback, disagreed with the call.

Another bad targeting call and I’m not even a Utah fan. Ejecting kids is not the answer — Sefo Liufau (@SefoLiufau) November 17, 2018

A number of people directed their anger directly at Pac-12 officials, who have been inconsistent with targeting calls throughout the season.

Once again, Pac-12 officials are calling games like they have money riding on it. Everybody from conference level and below should be fired and they need to build it from the ground up. — Dan Sorensen (@DSorensen) November 17, 2018

Objectively, that was a bad call on all levels. Really surprised that Pac-12 refs made that call. Usually such a model of efficiency. — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) November 17, 2018

Enough PAC 12 refs, that was textbook. Absolute garbage @pac12 — Andy Phillips (@AndyDPhillips) November 17, 2018

Sr year. Great kid. Hard worker. Does everything right on and off the field. Refs they want to make it about them and eject him for literally no reason. That’s the worst call on chase Hansen I’ve ever seen @pac12 — Jake Murphy (@Jake_Murphy82) November 17, 2018

Every ref involved in this game should be fined their entire paycheck and never allowed to ref again @Pac12Network @pac12 @Pac12Compliance @PAC12Barstool — Jake Murphy (@Jake_Murphy82) November 17, 2018

Pac12 refs are NOT consistent with targeting calls. Who reviews this?? @pac12conf @Pac12Compliance That was not targeting for Chase Hansen. — Andrea Steenburgh (@UTBeanCounter) November 17, 2018

That is the worst call I have ever seen against Chase Hansen. Those refs should be fined. That was as clean a hit as you can make!!! @Utah_Football @Pac12Network — No Worries (@TylerDen23) November 17, 2018

That was a textbook tackle by Chase Hansen @pac12, every week you find a new way to ruin football 🖕🖕 — Chris James (@SaltCityUte) November 17, 2018

Chase Hansen made the most text book tackle possible. Head to the side, contact with the shoulder, helmets didn’t hit, didn’t launch himself, both feet firmly on the ground. @pac12 is an embarrassment. Complete joke show of officiating. — Lincoln Baumgartner (@thebaumbaby) November 17, 2018

A couple of people called on Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to go express frustrations with targeting calls publicly.

It’s time for Whitt to speak up. — Babushka (@andrew_g_utes) November 17, 2018

Cannot wait to hear what Coach Whitt will say about the Chase Hansen ejection. I hope he boldly stands up for the players and highlights the ridiculous nature of that call. @pac12 has some explaining to do. — Andy Phillips (@AndyDPhillips) November 17, 2018

Utah and Colorado are tied at seven apiece at halftime.