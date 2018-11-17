A Utah Ute was called for targeting yet again on Saturday as the Utes played the Colorado Buffaloes on the road.1 comment on this story
Star linebacker Chase Hansen was ejected with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter on a call that the vast majority of people who offered their opinions of it on Twitter disagreed with strongly.
Here is a sampling of some of the (suitable for print) reactions Twitter users had to the call.
Even Sefo Liufau, a former Buffaloes quarterback, disagreed with the call.
A number of people directed their anger directly at Pac-12 officials, who have been inconsistent with targeting calls throughout the season.
A couple of people called on Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to go express frustrations with targeting calls publicly.
Utah and Colorado are tied at seven apiece at halftime.