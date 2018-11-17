Utah State's Cierra Simmons capped her stellar cross-country career by placing 133rd with a time of 21:21.70 in the 6-kilometer race on a cold and snowy Saturday morning at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.

Colorado's Dani Jones captured the women's individual title with a time of 19:42.80. She helped lead the Buffaloes to their third team title and their first title since 2004, as Colorado took first with 65 points, bettering New Mexico (103), which came into the race as the defending champions, Oregon (160), Michigan (213) and Stanford (232).

Northern Arizona won the men's team title for the third-consecutive season with 83 points, followed by BYU (116), Portland (160), Colorado (178) and Stanford (201). Morgan McDonald of Wisconsin captured the men's individual title with a time of 29:08.3.