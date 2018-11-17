Dixie State’s women’s swimming team combined to break three school records and posted 10 top-10 all-time marks on day one of the 2018 Colorado Mesa A3 Performance Invitational on Friday at the CMU El Pomar Natatorium.

The day opened with a bang in the 200-yard freestyle relay with freshman Kelsea Wright breaking the 50 free school record by more than three seconds with an opening leg 20.70 to lead the DSU team of Wright, freshman Kenzie Chesler, junior Audrey Hyde and sophomore Miriam Gonzalez to a third-place finish at 1:37.35 (No. 2 all-time at DSU), which was just .01 off the school record.

Wright’s 50 free record was the first of two school marks she shattered on the day as she also eclipsed the 500 free standard by more than eight seconds with an altitude-adjusted NCAA “B” qualifying time of 5:04.49 to place third overall. Meanwhile, fellow freshman Rebecka Anderson posted the second-fastest 500 free time in program history with a 5:11.74 (altitude adjusted) to place ninth.

In addition, freshman Gretchen Hyer broke her own 200 fly record with a time-trial time of 2:14.51 (altitude adjusted), while junior Hannah Hansen recorded the second-fastest 200 IM time in school history at 2:07.27 (altitude adjusted) to place ninth in that event. The 400-medley relay team of Chesler, Gonzalez, Hansen and Wright took third with an adjusted time of 3:57.60 (No. 3 all-time at DSU).

Day two of the CMU A3 Performance Invitational begins Saturday at 10 a.m.