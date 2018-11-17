Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft lifted off the pad bound for the International Space Station from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Saturday morning.

The Stage 2 Castor 30XL Solid Motor is made in Utah in Promotory, and is made especially for the Antares vehicle. The space craft is taking 7,400 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station. The cargo delivery will be the company's 10th and will supply dozens of missions. It is expected to reach the orbital laboratory on Monday.

