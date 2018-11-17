BOULDER, Colo. — The Utah Utes dominated the second half en route to beating the Colorado Buffaloes 30-7 on the road Saturday afternoon.

In snowy conditions, the two teams played to just a 7-7 tie in the first half, but then the Utes scored 23 points in the second to secure victory. In all, Kyle Whittingham's team scored 30 unanswered points after the Buffaloes found the end zone first in the opening quarter after Utah linebacker Chase Hansen was ejected for targeting.

Ute quarterback Jason Shelley went 11-of-23 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Armand Shyne led a very balanced rushing attack with 55 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.

With the win, Utah needs an Oregon Ducks victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night to secure its first-ever Pac-12 South crown.

