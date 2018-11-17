BOULDER, Colo. — With a win over the Colorado Buffaloes and an Arizona State Sun Devils loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, the Utah Utes can win their first-ever Pac-12 South crown.

The first item of business on the day's schedule is beating the Buffaloes, who enter Saturday on a five-game losing streak after they won their first five games of the season amid reports that head coach Mike MacIntyre's job is in jeopardy. The Sun Devils and Ducks play late Saturday night.

Kickoff between the Utes and Buffaloes is set for 11:30 a.m. MT, with snow having fallen in Boulder on Saturday morning. Follow along here as the game unfolds.