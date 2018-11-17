The Westminster women's basketball team is 1-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Griffins scored 89 points in a decisive win over the Texas A&M International Dustdevils.

Turnovers were a problem early in the first quarter, but it didn't take long for the Griffins to right the ship and settle into the game. The Griffins dominated in the paint with 44 points.

The team was 17-of-30 from the field, 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Griffins shot 19-of-32 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range in the second half to finish the day 58.1 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Hunter Krebs recorded her first double-double of the season and led the team with a career-high 28 points. She was 10-of-12 from the field, 3-of-3 from the three and perfect at the line on five attempts. Krebs grabbed 11 rebounds, recorded one assist and had one blocked shot.

Sophomore Kaylee Carlsen and seniors Denise Gonzalez and Sicilee Williams chipped in double-digit efforts. Gonzalez scored 15 points, Williams scored 12 and Carlsen scored 10. Gonzalez led the team with seven assists.

"I was happy with how aggressive we were on both ends of the floor," head coach Shelley Jarrard said. "We turned it over a little more than we'd like, but we played hard and our defense felt good and on the same page."

The Griffins play Northwest Nazarene at 5 p.m., on Saturday, at the Behnken Field House.

"NNU is an excellent team. They drive hard to the rim, can shoot the three and are very versatile. We need to do a great job of keeping the ball in front of us and stopping them in transition," Jarrard commented on the upcoming opposition.