The Westminster men's basketball team started the season on the road at Seattle Pacific. The Griffins were defeated, 81-72.

The Griffins took the lead a couple of times in the first half but were unable to keep it for very long. Seattle Pacific took the lead back with five minutes left in the first half and kept it the rest of the game.

Westminster finished the night shooting 42.4 (28-66) from the field, 39.1 percent (9-23) from three and 77.8 percent (7-9) from the free-throw line.

"We played hard and did some good things," head coach Norm Parrish said. "We still have a lot of work to do.

"They are a good team, picked second in the GNAC, and outplayed us."

Sophomore Brandon Warr recorded two assists and led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jacob McCord grabbed nine boards, scored 14 points and led the team with five assists. Jake Connor scored 12 points, recorded two assists and grabbed one steal.

The turnaround is short as the Griffins play Central Washington University on Saturday at 4 p.m.