SALT LAKE CITY — Corner Canyon's defense did its due diligence with regards to game prep and it paid off big in getting past Skyridge 31-14 during the 5A state championship game on Friday.

Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar gave big credit to his defensive players, while heaping particular praise on Chargers' defensive coordinator Casey Sutera.

"He does a heck of a job. He does a really, really good job of preparing those guys," Kjar said. "They put a ton of work in, watch a lot of film. … I was really happy with how we stopped the run, and I think everything else fed off that."

" Skyridge is a real tough offense to defend, but we really stepped it up tonight, although I feel we've been real solid all year. " Corner Canyon defensive lineman Van Fillinger

Shutting down the Falcons' rushing attack and particularly lead back Ma'a Notoa is no easy task, considering Notoa's 1,610 yards rushing on the year and 25 touchdowns. But the Chargers proved more than equal to the task and limited Notoa to just 12 yards on 10 carries in the first half and 34 yards for the game.

From the outset, the Charger defense appeared one step ahead of whatever Skyridge threw its way by jamming up holes for Notoa to run through and then jumping routes run by the Falcons' receivers.

"We just have great chemistry as a defense, and it all works together so well," said Corner Canyon defensive lineman Van Fillinger. "It starts with the coaches, and they always prep us the best they can. I really feel they're the best coaches in the nation. We watch so much film and we were beyond ready for this game tonight."

According to Fillinger, the film study was for at least two hours every day in preparing to take on a Skyridge team that was averaging 42.3 points per game. Limiting that same Falcon team to just 14 points and 194 yards of total offense was an extraordinary task, although Corner Canyon has been led by its defense for most of the year.

"Skyridge is a real tough offense to defend, but we really stepped it up tonight, although I feel we've been real solid all year," Fillinger said. "It was super important to shut down their running back, and it really was just pure effort by us, but shutting it down really worked well in making them sort of one-dimensional, which you always want."

As mentioned, Corner Canyon's defense was raring from the start and forced four punts on Skyridge's first four possessions before causing a fumble, which ultimately led to a touchdown. The Falcons did have a few moments of success, and managed a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line down 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came away empty as the Chargers' defense stepped up big yet again.

"I'm so proud of how we came together just like we have all year and got it done when it mattered most," Fillinger said. "This feels absolutely amazing."