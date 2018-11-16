Swimmers Makayla Cazier, Brynn Sproul and Levi Jensen posted BYU all-time best times in their individual events on the second day of the Mizzou Invitational.

“It was another great day of racing,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “Levi breaking his own record, Brynn’s awesome 100 back and so much more. All the returned missionaries are starting to look really good. I’m super proud of the relays and the team effort.”

Cazier secured sixth place in the 400-yard IM A Finals with a time of 4:20.64, earning BYU’s No. 4 all-time best time in the event. Sproul was the only swimmer to post a qualifying women’s 100-yard backstroke time in the prelims. She took sixth in the A Finals with a time of 53.99, a career high and the No. 3 all-time best in the 100-yard backstroke in program history. Jensen placed fourth in the A Finals at 53.85 in the 100-yard backstroke, breaking his own BYU No. 1 record.

Tama Tuitamaand Ryan Sorensen posted top-10 times as well. Tuitama placed seventh in the men’s 400-yard IM at 3:54.64, recording a career-best time and taking him to the A Finals where he finished eighth at 3:55.89. Sorenson took sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke prelims with a time of 55.13 and went on to finish eighth in the A Finals at 56.14.

Cameron Lindsay also qualified for finals in the 100-yard breaststroke and earned a personal best with a time of 55.75. Alexa Walters, Madelyn Flower and Lindsey Bertoldo swam personal best times in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke in finals.

Four Cougars qualified to compete in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, including Kunmi Ogunfeibo, Payton Sorenson, Joshua Ries and Lindsay. Ogunfeibo placed fifth in the A Finals, recording a personal best time of 48.37. Sorenson, Ries and Lindsay each earned B Final times of 48.54, 56.16 and 56.71, respectively.

A team of Sproul, Mariah Lindsay, Tiare Coker and Gwen Gustafson earned sixth place in the 200-yard medley relay final with a time of 1:41.37. Two relay teams posted in the top five for the men’s 200-yard medley relay. Ogunfeibo, Jensen, Javier Matta and Sorenson took second with a time of 1:27.35, while Ries, Sorensen, Matt Abernethy and Connor Stirling came in fourth at 1:29.54.

To finish the night, Cazier, Gustafson, Ellie Brinton and Coker finished sixth in the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay finals. A team of Stirling, Matta, Brayden Murphy and Tuitama dropped 15 seconds off their 800-yard freestyle relay seed time and recorded a time of 6:38.20, landing their team third place in the finals.

Divers Nathan Gonzales and Morgan Cooper finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3-meter event of the A Finals. Gonzales scored a 183.00, while Cooper finished with a 157.80. Kennedy Cribbs and Adia London competed in the B Finals for the women and earned scores of 256.95 and 234.45, respectively.

The Mizzou Invitational concludes Saturday with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. CST, and finals following at 6 p.m. Results and live stats are available on the BYU swim and dive schedule page.