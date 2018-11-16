SALT LAKE CITY — For the second year in a row, the Skyridge Falcons advanced as far as the 5A state championship game only to come up just short.

In 2017, they lost to the Lehi Pioneers, and Friday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium the Falcons fell to undefeated Corner Canyon 31-14.

The outcome was disappointing for a Skyridge team that hoped to build upon last season's run. Following the final whistle, emotions were rampant throughout the Falcons’ ranks, tears seen streaming down the faces of many players, including seniors Ty Arrington and Blayden Togiai — but for head coach Jon Lehman, the undesirable final outcome changed nothing.

" I’m just happy with the way they competed all the way until the end,” he said. “They prepared well and threw everything they had out there and came a little bit short. " Skyridge coach Jon Lehman

“We are not outcome-driven, we are process-driven,” he said. “These guys competed. They worked really hard, gave everything they had day in and day out, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for that.

“I’m just happy with the way they competed all the way until the end,” he said. “They prepared well and threw everything they had out there and came a little bit short.”

There were multiple instances of that throughout the game, but none was more deciding than a fourth-down try with just over seven minutes remaining.

Trailing by 10 points, 24-14, the Falcons marched the ball down to the Corner Canyon 2-yard line, where they seemed poised to pull with three points.

They were stymied on back-to-back-to-back rushing attempts, however.

The team elected to go for it on fourth down, rather than kick a field goal, a decision Lehman and his staff were more than comfortable with.

“We felt like, where it was on the 2-yard line, that we needed to punch it in or we needed to pin them and stay on our side of the field,” Lehman said.

The Falcons came up short on the try, however, as quarterback Jayden Clemons’ pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

The senior signal caller broke his hand on the very same play, with Lehman noting, “that happened to be the play that Jayden went out. He broke his hand, cut it pretty bad.”

Corner Canyon subsequently drove the ball down the field for a game-clinching score.

“We didn’t punch it in and they drove the length of the field and kind of put us out of it,” said Lehman. “I felt like we needed to seize that opportunity right there that we had, with seven minutes left in the game, but that ended up being it.”

Even with the loss, Lehman and the Falcons were nothing if not positive. The season was a success and the memories created lifelong.

“We love these guys,” Lehman said. “There are so many memories that we have with them. So many relationships that we will have forever. They are a group of guys I will never forget.”