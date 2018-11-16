SALT LAKE CITY — The American Fork Cavemen were record-setters Friday night.

Quarterback Boone Abbott broke three individual state championship game records in the 6A state championship game against Lone Peak — he tied another — while wide receiver Chase Roberts etched his name in the record books twice.

Abbott made history with his arm, a not so surprising fact considering his season.

Heading into Friday night's contest, Abbott had thrown for nearly 4,000 yards (3,908) and 44 touchdowns. He had also completed 60 percent of his passes (279 of 465) and thrown just nine interceptions in 13 games.

The senior threw for 519 passing yards against the Knights, a total that topped the previous state record of 463. That record was set in 2004 by Cottonwood’s Alex Cate — Abbott broke the team record for passing yards (470) in a championship game by himself (Cate’s Colts set that record as well).

Abbott also had more completions (36) and attempts (60) than any other quarterback in state history, knocking off South Summit’s Joey Edmunds and Cate in the process.

For good measure, the American Fork signal caller accounted for 496 yards of total offense, which tied Logan’s Riley Nelson for the top mark.

Roberts was on the receiving end of many of Abbott’s passes, spectacularly so, and the result was a record-breaking night for him as well.

The BYU commit set new state records for receiving yards in a title game (258) as well as receptions (15).

“He is a difference-maker, no doubt,” American Fork head coach Aaron Behm said.

The Cavemen's offense even managed to secure a place in history, as the team finished with the 13th most yards of offense (520) in a championship game.

“Love this team,” Behm said. “Great group of seniors, fun to watch them do their thing for 13 weeks and really excited that we had every last day together with these guys.”

All the records in the world weren’t enough, however, as American Fork fell to rival Lone Peak 34-29.

Turnovers proved American Fork’s undoing.

Lone Peak intercepted Abbott three times — that total doesn’t include an interception by Timothy Baker on a two-point conversion with a second remaining in the game — including a devastating pick-six by defensive back Brock McChesney.

The Knights also forced a pair of fumbles, one of which they recovered, while the other forced a promising American Fork drive to end in a field goal.

“They (Lone Peak) are a very good defense,” Behm said. “We gave them extra opportunities, and we knew coming in that we couldn’t do those things.”

Lone Peak also made significant headway on special teams, thanks to a 99-yard kick return by Nate Ritchie — Ritchie also converted field goals from 21 and 38 yards out.

“Those points on special teams were costly,” Behm said.

Ultimately, Lone Peak’s effort proved too much, outshining American Fork’s historic outing.

“Right now they are going through something tough,” Behm said, following the defeat. “We will remind these guys of everything they have accomplished this year.”