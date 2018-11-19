The Book of Mormon, the life of Jesus Christ, learning about baptism and more ways to be a sunbeam are topics of these picture books.

“MY BOOK OF MORMON FRIENDS,” by Alexis Merrill, Deseret Book, $14.99, 32 pages

Deseret Book "My Book of Mormon Friends" is by Alexis Merrill.

“My Book of Mormon Friends” focuses on the attributes of different people in the Book of Mormon. Starting with “Strong like Nephi” to “Responsibly like Mormon,” it shares a summary of the person’s story, an “I am …” statement of how a child can show that attribute and the scripture reference.

There are examples of being obedient, clever, brave, fair, helpful, ready, cooperative, faithful, prepared, reverent and responsible. It concludes with “Learning like Me.”

The unique illustrations reflect the attribute in this book that can help children see how those in the Book of Mormon relate to them.

“GUESS WHO’S IN THE BOOK OF MORMON,” by Molly McNamara Carter, illustrated by Katie Payne, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 32 pages

Cedar Fort "Guess Who's in the Book of Mormon" is by Molly McNamara Carter and illustrated by Katie Payne.

With rhyming couplets, this picture book shares about seven people in the Book of Mormon — Nephi, Alma the Younger, Ammon, Abish, Captian Moroni, Samuel the Lamanite and Mormon. In a question and answer format, the question is on the first page with the answer when they turn the page. The colorful illustrations on the answer pages are a different perspective of the one on the pages with the questions.

It’s a way to help teach stories and lessons from the Book of Mormon to younger children.

“BAPTISM IS A PROMISE,” by Katy Watkins, illustrated by Jeff Harvey, Cedar Fort, $14,99, 32 pages

Cedar Fort "Baptism is a Promise" is by Katy Watkins, illustrated by Jeff Harvey.

“Baptism is a Promise” shares about baptism in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along with the promises made and how that can apply in an 8-year-old’s life.

Using a question and answer format, this “choose-the-light” book has the question on one side of the page and a hidden image that can be seen when a light, such as from a flashlight, shines through the page. When the page is turned, the answer is on the page.

With more than a dozen questions (and answers), the interactive light element and vibrant illustrations, it’s a great resource to help teach children about baptism and what that means in day-to-day situations.

“JESUS WORKED MIRACLES,” by Heidi Poelman, illustrated by Jason Pruett, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 32 pages

Cedar Fort "Jesus Worked Miracles" is by Heidi Poelman and illustrated by Jason Pruett.

From Jesus Christ’s first miracle of turning water into wine, “Jesus Worked Miracles” shares about the miracles Jesus worked in his ministry. Healing people, calming the sea, feeding the 5,000, raising Lazarus from the dead and his resurrection are all summarized and shared.

While it is a bit text-heavy for a picture book, it helps give context for the miracle in the storyline. Scripture references to each miracle are included, too.

As the New Testament is the course of study next year, it’s a helpful to share about Jesus’ life for young children.

“THE ATONEMENT OF JESUS CHRIST IS FOR ME,” by Sierra Wilson, illustrated by Corey Egbert, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 32 pages

Cedar Fort "The Atonement of Jesus Christ is for Me" is by Sierra Wilson and illustrated by Corey Egbert.

This picture book shares about the Atonement of Jesus Christ and what that means in daily life, from making good choices to helping to overcome fear. With rhymes and illustrations, it shares how to also use the Atonement.

“What is the Atonement? Is it for me? Yes, it’s Christ’s gift that he gives lovingly,” it concludes.

“I’LL BE A SUNBEAM,” by Shersta Chabot and Nellie Talbot, illustrated by Markie Riley, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 32 pages

Cedar Fort “I’ll Be a Sunbeam” is by Shersta Chabot and Nellie Talbot, and illustrated by Markie Riley

The song “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam” has two verses. “I’ll be a Sunbeam” expands on that song with 11 other things in nature, including a moonbeam, calm sea, bright sky, cool breeze, raindrop, bright star and a tall tree. Following the rhyme and rhythm of the song, along with incorporating the chorus, it shares a variety of things children can do to help others and draw closer to him.

“THANKFUL TONIGHT,” by Katherine Yundt, illustrated by Jason Pruett, Plain Sight Publishing, $12.99, 24 pages

Cedar Fort "Thankful Tonight" is by Katherine Yundt and illustrated by Jason Pruett.

This board book shares many things to be thankful for — dandelions, helicopters, cars, Grandpa, Grandma, Daddy, siblings, big trees, among a few. It’s a nice way to help show that there are many things to be thankful for.

Framed as a nighttime prayer of gratitude, it’s not specific to a particular religion, and can apply to a variety of beliefs.