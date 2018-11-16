Dixie State women’s basketball opened the weekend with a 59-40 win over Western Oregon on Friday on day one of its four-team round-robin tournament inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (2-0) trailed just once in the contest as Western Oregon (0-3) scored the first point of the game with a free throw less than two minutes in. Dixie State responded with a 14-5 run during the next five minutes to take a 14-6 lead. Six different DSU players scored during the stretch, led by Mariah Martin with four points and Lisa VanCampen with a triple. The teams then traded baskets until Cameron Mooney sank a pair of free throw to close the first quarter with an 18-10 advantage.

Dixie State picked up where it left off in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolves, 15-6, in the second frame to take a 33-16 lead into the break. Martin continued to dazzle during the frame, scoring seven points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, plus a free throw to complete a traditional 3-point play. Ali Franks also provided a spark off the bench, nailing two triples within minutes of checking into the game. She also pulled down four rebounds and recorded a block and a steal during the frame.

Western Oregon opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 35-23 early in the period. The Trailblazers responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 19 points at 42-23. Morgan Myers sparked the run with a layup, while Martin added the other five points, including another traditional three-point play. Madi Loftus drained a 3-pointer during the frame, and Franks added another, as DSU took a 49-29 lead into the final period.

The Wolves claimed a slim 11-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, but the Trailblazers put the finishing touches on the win as five different DSU players scored in the final period. Franks led the way with her fourth trey of the night, while VanCampen, Martin and Loftus each added two more points to push the score to the final tally of 59-40.

Dixie State shot 37 percent (20-of-53) from the field, 25 percent (6-of-24) from 3-point range and 72 percent (13-of-18) from the free-throw line. Martin led the way with a season-high 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting while dishing out four assists along the way. Franks also finished in double figures with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the outside. VanCampen chipped in nine points and six rebounds, while Loftus finished with seven points and three rebounds.

The Trailblazers close the weekend with a 1 p.m. matchup against Saint Martin’s on Saturday inside the Burns Arena.