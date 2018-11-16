SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — A man, 40, was critically injured in a crash Friday evening after his pickup truck rolled, officials said.

The heavy-duty pickup truck hauling a gooseneck trailer was traveling east on U.S. 6 near Soldier Summit when it rolled around 7:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg said.

"When you get a vehicle that rolls with a trailer, that's going to be that much more cataclysmic," he said.

The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was flown to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic in the area was closed while officials investigated the cause of the crash.