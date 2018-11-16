SALT LAKE CITY — Seniors Masen Wake and Braden Siri had one more chance to give Lone Peak its first championship since 2011, and they delivered.

The two seniors scored the Knights’ only offensive touchdowns as Lone Peak defeated rival American Fork 34-29.

“I can’t describe it, it’s awesome. I was on that team, the 2017 team, we lost the semifinals last year, just to be able to take it home my senior year … the team’s energy, the energy of the stadium, it was awesome,” Siri said.

“This is the best feeling in the world. We’ve grown up playing these guys (American Fork) forever. It’s the best feeling ever,” Wake said.

Wake gained 133 of Lone Peak’s 310 offensive yards, including a rumbling 40-yard touchdown run, where he evaded five Cavemen with a chance to grab him.

“When we needed him, he was there. He got those hard-fought yards, that touchdown he had where he just didn’t stop moving, that’s just him. He just never stops working,” Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank said of Wake.

“Unbelievable. He did great. It’s like expected of him, because he’s a freak, he’s amazing,” Siri added.

Siri tossed the first touchdown pass of the night, a 38-yard pass to Trajan Hansen.

“I saw the safety bite on my 10-yard dig and I threw the deep ball and I told my guy to go make a play and he did,” Siri said.

Brockbank knew that the pass was good out of Siri’s hand.

“Him and Trajan have been working on that all year and I just knew when he stepped back in the pocket, how calm he was, and he just threw it up and trusted his guy to get it,” Brockbank said.

Siri finished 12-for-21 with 148 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and got the job done.

“Braden did a great job. He had a couple of brain farts, he threw that pick instead of just going down, but we didn’t need him to win the game. I thought he went out and made the throws we needed, he made the reads we needed, I thought he did a great job,” Brockbank said.

Both players gave credit for the win to the offensive line.

“Our O-line did a great job, you should be interviewing them,” Wake said.

“On offense, we were really clicking today. The O-line did great, give them a ton of credit. All cylinders were firing, it was great,” Siri said.

Both Wake and Siri were injured to some extent in the semifinal game, but neither was missing the championship game.

“No, I was 100 percent today. I had to play for my brothers.” Wake said. “Wouldn’t miss this game for the world.”

“I probably would have played if my arm was about to fall off,” Siri said.