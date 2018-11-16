SALT LAKE CITY — One team would be taking home its first football title when relatively new schools Corner Canyon and Skyridge met up in the 5A state championship game Friday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Turns out, it was the Chargers, as they rolled to an undefeated season in topping the Falcons 31-14.

Corner Canyon used a fourth-quarter goal line stand, followed by a 98-yard touchdown drive, to seal up the win.

Andrew McDonald made the pass breakup on a Skyridge fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with just over 8:30 to play, helping the Chargers retain a 24-14 lead. Corner Canyon then drove 98 yards, capped by an 18-yard pass from Cole Hagen to Noah Kjar to bump the lead to 17 points.

This was sixth-year Corner Canyon's first time reaching the state championship game, while third-year Skyridge fell to Lehi in the 2017 5A title game. The Falcons beat the Chargers in the state semifinals last year.

After the Chargers went into the half with a 10-7 lead, they scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to open up a 24-7 advantage. Both came on Hagen touchdown passes. Skyridge responded with a Ma'a Notoa short touchdown run to make it a 10-point game.

Behind its dominant defense and a clock-consuming offense, though, Corner Canyon made the plays to wrap up the season with a 13-0 record and a championship trophy.

