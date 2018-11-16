Buy photo
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Skyridge vs. Corner Canyon during the 5A championship game in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Scoreboard
Corner Canyon
Skyridge
31
14
See more stats »

SALT LAKE CITY — One team would be taking home its first football title when relatively new schools Corner Canyon and Skyridge met up in the 5A state championship game Friday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Turns out, it was the Chargers, as they rolled to an undefeated season in topping the Falcons 31-14.

Corner Canyon used a fourth-quarter goal line stand, followed by a 98-yard touchdown drive, to seal up the win.

Andrew McDonald made the pass breakup on a Skyridge fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with just over 8:30 to play, helping the Chargers retain a 24-14 lead. Corner Canyon then drove 98 yards, capped by an 18-yard pass from Cole Hagen to Noah Kjar to bump the lead to 17 points.

Comment on this story

This was sixth-year Corner Canyon's first time reaching the state championship game, while third-year Skyridge fell to Lehi in the 2017 5A title game. The Falcons beat the Chargers in the state semifinals last year.

After the Chargers went into the half with a 10-7 lead, they scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to open up a 24-7 advantage. Both came on Hagen touchdown passes. Skyridge responded with a Ma'a Notoa short touchdown run to make it a 10-point game.

Behind its dominant defense and a clock-consuming offense, though, Corner Canyon made the plays to wrap up the season with a 13-0 record and a championship trophy.

This story will be updated.

Deseret News
Add a comment