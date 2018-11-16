Paulina Filippova, 15, skates during opening night at the Valda E. Tarbet Ice Rink at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City on Friday. Cost, including skate rental, is $9 for adults, and $8 for senior citizens and children ages 4 to 12. Children age 3 and under get in free. Groups of 25 or more will receive $1 off per skater. Everyone can skate for $5 on Tuesdays, except on New Year's Day. Please call 801-535-6110 to schedule groups of 25 or more. The rink is open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight; and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Hours on Thanksgiving Day are noon to 9 p.m.

