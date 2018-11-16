AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler, center, goes up to shoot against Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors, left, and Rudy Gobert, right, of France, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Mistakes down the stretch proved costly for the Utah Jazz in a back-and-forth game as they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-107 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

— Donovan Mitchell showed both good and bad on offense in the contest. He led the Jazz with 35 points, though Mitchell shot 13 of 35 from the field and just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. His play kept Utah close late, though, as he went on a personal 6-0 run to give Utah a 101-98 lead, then his final points gave the Jazz a 105-103 edge.

— Neither team was particularly good at the free-throw line. The Jazz hit 21 of 37 from the line, while the 76ers made 20 of 32.

— Philadelphia made the plays down the stretch, scoring the final eight points after Jae Crowder gave Utah its last lead at 107-105 on a layup with 1:37 to play. After that, the Jazz missed three shots, including two 3-point attempts, and had a key turnover on a moving screen on Rudy Gobert while Philadelphia hit a pair of field goals and made 4 of 5 free throws.

Recent 76ers acquisition Jimmy Butler made a key reverse layup with 19.4 seconds to play and had 28 points, seven assists and two steals in the game.

Next 3

Saturday, Nov. 17 at Boston (9-6), 5:30 p.m. MST

Monday, Nov. 19 at Indiana (9-6), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21 vs. Sacramento (8-6), 7 p.m.

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.