Mistakes down the stretch proved costly for the Utah Jazz in a back-and-forth game as they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-107 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

— Donovan Mitchell showed both good and bad on offense in the contest. He led the Jazz with 35 points, though Mitchell shot 13 of 35 from the field and just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. His play kept Utah close late, though, as he went on a personal 6-0 run to give Utah a 101-98 lead, then his final points gave the Jazz a 105-103 edge.

— Neither team was particularly good at the free-throw line. The Jazz hit 21 of 37 from the line, while the 76ers made 20 of 32.

— Philadelphia made the plays down the stretch, scoring the final eight points after Jae Crowder gave Utah its last lead at 107-105 on a layup with 1:37 to play. After that, the Jazz missed three shots, including two 3-point attempts, and had a key turnover on a moving screen on Rudy Gobert while Philadelphia hit a pair of field goals and made 4 of 5 free throws.

Recent 76ers acquisition Jimmy Butler made a key reverse layup with 19.4 seconds to play and had 28 points, seven assists and two steals in the game.

