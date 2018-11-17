SALT LAKE CITY — Sarah Silverman has made the case that her character in “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is the first Jewish Disney princess.

What’s going on: Silverman told Yahoo Entertainment that her “Wreck-It Ralph” character Vanellope von Schweetz is a Disney princess.

More importantly, she’s the first Jewish Disney princess.

“I say she is,” Silverman told Yahoo Entertainment. “Nobody has said no. So, yeah.” The "I Love You, America" star also compared herself to Vanellope, noting that they “have the same coloring. She’s feisty, she says what’s on her mind, she’s a little pushy.”

She’s not alone: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” co-directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston agreed.

“I think that very much so,” Moore said, according to Yahoo.

“A Jewish animated princess, absolutely,” Johnston said.

Flashback: Silverman first made the case that von Schweetz is a Jewish princess back on March 8, 2018, which was International Women’s Day. She responded to a Disney tweet that identified the diverse cast of Disney princesses.

“Make way, make way for #InternationalWomensDay,” Disney tweeted.

Silverman, quoting that tweet, responded, “Um you’re missing a lil Jewish girl in a green hoodie & candy stuck2 her hair.”